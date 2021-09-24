Britain's Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Moselle Open quarterfinals by top seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

The 34-year-old, who is ranked No. 133 in the world, was defeated 7-6(4), 6-3 by Poland's Hurkacz.

Murray's run to the quarterfinals at Moselle began with a first-round victory against sixth seed Ugo Humbert, before a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win against Vasek Pospisil in the second secured his spot in the final 16.

It is the first time Murray has reached an ATP quarterfinal since 2019, when he won the ATP 250 event in Antwerp -- his first and only title since having hip surgery.