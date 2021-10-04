The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) have announced an investigation into Olympic champion Alexander Zverev regarding allegations of domestic abuse.

His former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, alleged in October 2020 that the German tried to strangle her with a pillow during the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019. Zverev, 24, has denied the accusations and said last month that he is taking legal action over the claims.

The Tour said in a statement that Zverev has "welcomed" the investigation.

"The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them," ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli said.

"We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations.

"We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts."

The Tour have also said it has completed an independent safeguarding report that "outlines a number of wide-ranging recommendations."

Zverev is world No. 4 after winning men's singles gold this summer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He will play in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California this week.