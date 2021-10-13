Andy Murray thanks his supporters on Instagram after his lost wedding ring and tennis shoes were found. (0:35)

Andy Murray has said he expects unvaccinated players to compete at the Australian Open but would support moves by local authorities to impose stricter conditions on them at Melbourne Park than those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula said on Tuesday that players planning to compete at the first Grand Slam of the year should get vaccinated to give themselves the best chance of competing in Melbourne.

Tennis Australia has declined to comment on arrangements for players based on their vaccination status.

However, vaccinated players are expected to given more freedom to move around and may also be able to skip the country's mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

"My understanding is if you're unvaccinated you're still allowed to play, it's just the rules are going to be different," Murray told a news conference after Tuesday's third-round Indian Wells defeat by Alexander Zverev.

"You might just have to leave [for Australia] a few weeks earlier than everyone else. That's the player's choice. If the local government puts that in place then I would support that.

"It would be great if more players got vaccinated.

Andy Murray lost in the third round of the Indian Wells tournament to Alexander Zverev on Tuesday. TPN/Getty Images

"Australia in particular has been very, very strict over there. The public there have had to endure a painful 18 months or whatever.

"If people are going to come into the country and potentially risk an outbreak in their community, yeah, that's understandable."

Murray also said he plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he "deserves to play" for Britain, adding that he needs some time off before competing at the Australian Open.

Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck in the group stages of the Davis Cup on Nov. 27-28, with the competition set to end on Dec. 5.