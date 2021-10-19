Andy Murray battles to European Open win against Frances Tiafoe

Andy Murray produced heroics on Tuesday at the European Open as he battled past Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2), 6-7(7), 7-6(8) in a three-hour, 45-minute marathon to reach the second round in Antwerp.

Murray showed incredible fight as he came up against a fierce competitor in Tiafoe, who was in control for much of the match.

The American served for the opening set twice and needed six set points to win the second set, led by a break in the decider and also held two match points in the final-set tie-break.

Tiafoe however was unable to take advantage on two match points however and it let Murray in. Murray showed his power as he struck 21 aces to stay in contact with his opponent and saved seven of the 10 break points he faced.

He has now set up a second-round clash against second seed Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals held in Antwerp.