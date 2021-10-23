MOSCOW -- Ekaterina Alexandrova advanced to the final of the Kremlin Cup after Maria Sakkari retired from their semifinal match Saturday.

Alexandrova, who had a 4-1 lead when Sakkari bowed out, will face Anett Kontaveit in Sunday's final.

Tournament organizers said Sakkari cited dizziness for the stoppage. She is ranked seventh in the world and secured a place at the season-ending WTA Finals earlier this week.

Alexandrova reached her first tour-level final since winning the Shenzhen Open in January 2020 and has a 1-1 career record in finals.

Kontaveit will bid to win a third title in as many months after beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. The Estonian took a big lead early in both sets but took her time closing out the match on the fourth match point.

"I thought it was a very difficult match. I was trying my hardest, and Marketa is such a nice girl and a tough opponent and a tricky opponent to play against," Kontaveit said. "I'm so happy to be in the final.''

In the men's competition, two-time winner Marin Cilic faces Ricardas Berankis in the first semifinal, before Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev play an all-Russian match.