ANTWERP, Belgium -- Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-sets victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting.

It was Sinner's fifth final of the season and fifth career title.

Sinner, who did not drop a set in the tournament, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals. He also trails Cameron Norrie.