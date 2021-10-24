        <
          Jannik Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping set, keeps ATP Finals hopes alive

          1:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANTWERP, Belgium -- Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-sets victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open on Sunday.

          The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting.

          It was Sinner's fifth final of the season and fifth career title.

          Sinner, who did not drop a set in the tournament, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals. He also trails Cameron Norrie.