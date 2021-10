American Ann Li captured her first WTA title after beating Colombian Camila Osorio 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Tenerife Open.

Li completed her win in 70 minutes, denying Osorio her second title of the season.

Osorio, who is 19 years old, suffered with his unforced errors with15 more than her rival.

The 21-year-old Li lost her serve in the first game of the match but proceeded to win the next six and headed for victory with a 2-2 service break in the second set.