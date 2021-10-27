Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz reached the third round of the Vienna Open on Wednesday, with a straight sets win over Britain's Andy Murray.

Alcaraz was knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters by Murray a couple of weeks ago, but was in no mood for a repeat performance against the three-time grand slam champion here.

After breaking Murray's serve in the opening game, Alcaraz was pegged back to 2-2, but a run of four straight games secured the first set 6-2.

Murray took a 3-1 lead in the second, but Alcaraz won five of the next six games to wrap up a 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and eight minutes.

He'll next face either Italian No. 3 seed Matteo Berrettini or Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.