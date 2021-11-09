        <
        >

          Top-seed Emma Raducanu exits Upper Austria Ladies Linz after defeat to qualifier Xinyu Wang

          Emma Raducanu was defeated by Wang Xinyu of China in the second round of the Linz Open. Getty Images
          4:17 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz after a 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 defeat to Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang on Tuesday.

          The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on 106th-ranked Wang's serve.

          Raducanu lost a 4-2 lead in the second set but won it in the tiebreaker. She took a medical timeout before saving two match points on Wang's serve at 5-4 in the third but the qualifier broke Raducanu again and closed out the win in her next service game.

          Wang next plays Alison Riske, who defeated eighth-seeded American Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4.

          Second-seeded Simona Halep reached the quarterfinal after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3, and third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.

          Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, and Jasmine Paolini of Italy also advanced.