          American Tommy Paul downs Denis Shapovalov to claim maiden ATP Tour title in Stockholm

          Tommy Paul beat beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe on the way to the Stockholm Open final. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
          1:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday.

          The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional -- during which he beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe -- by closing into the net on the back of a big first serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point.

          Paul -- wearing his cap back to front -- only won two of his 12 break points against the defending champion, the big one coming at 4-4 in the third set when, at 0-40, he stretched to send a backhand down the line that Shapovalov of Canada couldn't return at the net.

          "It took my best tennis to beat Denis," Paul said. "It's the most fun I've had playing a tennis tournament."

          The No. 52-ranked Paul is assured of breaking into the world's top 50 after this week. He won the boys' singles title at the French Open in 2015.

          "It was just a matter of time when he got a week like this," Shapovalov, who was defending the title he won in 2019, said.

          The 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.