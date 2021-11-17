Jordanne Whiley, the winner of 13 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic medals, has announced her retirement from wheelchair tennis at the age of 29.

Whiley is Britain's most decorated female wheelchair tennis player and became the first British player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed at the US Open in 2015.

She was also the winner of 12 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside playing partner Yui Kamiji, including five Wimbledon crowns. In 2014, Whiley achieved a calendar Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open titles in a single season.

Whiley claimed a memorable singles bronze and doubles silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in September, adding to her doubles bronze medals from London 2012 and Rio 2016, and said it was the "perfect ending to a successful career".

"I leave the sport with no regrets and a heart filled with pride," she added in a post on Twitter.

Whiley took a break from wheelchair tennis in 2018 to give birth to her son Jackson, revealing after winning a fourth successive Wimbledon doubles title in 2017 that she was 11 weeks pregnant.

🏆 2014

🏆 2015

🏆 2016

🏆 2017

🏆 2021



Our five-time wheelchair doubles champion has announced her retirement today. Congratulations on a brilliant career, @Jordanne_Whiley

She made a successful comeback in 2019 when she and Kamiji claimed victories at the Australian Open and US Open, while her final Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Alongside Lucy Shuker, Whiley and her playing partner became the first British women to win doubles silver at the Paralympics when they reached the final in Tokyo, although they were comprehensively beaten by the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the gold medal match.