Jeremy Schaap reports on the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai after she accused a former top official of sexually assaulting her. (1:45)

The International Olympic Committee has held a second video call with former doubles world number one Peng Shuai amid concerns about the Chinese tennis player's wellbeing, the IOC said in a statement on Thursday.

The IOC said it held the call just before the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced an immediate suspension of all tournaments in China due to concerns about the player's wellbeing.

The IOC and its president Thomas Bach first talked to Peng on Nov. 21.

"We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the wellbeing and safety of Peng Shuai. This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her," the IOC said.

"We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January," it said, adding Peng appeared to be "safe and well given the difficult situation she is in."

Beijing is hosting the 2022 winter Olympics in February.

The whereabouts of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of international concern following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegation and the topic has been blocked from direct discussion on China's heavily censored internet.

The decision by the U.S.-headquartered WTA to walk away from one of its biggest markets was applauded by many leading figures in the tennis world, though it could cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship revenue.