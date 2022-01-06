Tony Kornheiser reacts to Novak Djokovic being denied entry to Australia after an initial COVID-19 medical exemption. (1:18)

Novak Djokovic faces further sleepless nights in detention as the nine-time champion's Australian Open fate remains in legal limbo following the adjournment of his desperate court case against deportation.

The world No.1 is challenging the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa, applying for a judicial review, and attempting to stave off deportation in the meantime.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly on Thursday night said there was a delay in receiving the application for a review of the visa decisions and the temporary ban on Djokovic's deportation.

As such, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrew's lawyer agreed the tennis superstar should not be deported until Monday, with the case adjourned until then.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the 2021 Davis Cup. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Djokovic's barrister Nick Wood argued the government should be barred from deporting the 20-time grand slam champion until his visa matter is decided in full.

However, the judge shot that suggestion down, saying Djokovic could in theory launch "a cascading series of appeals" to delay his deportation.

The nine-times Open champion remains locked in a quarantine hotel as he tries to keep alive his quest for a record 21st grand slam title at Melbourne Park later this month.

He was sent there after facing an eight-hour grilling from border force officials following his arrival after a 14-hour flight from Dubai on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic had tried to enter the country without a medical exemption from vaccination.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison outlines why Novak Djokovic will be "on the next plane home" unless he shows a medical exemption for not being vaccinated.

The Serbian claimed he had such an exemption, but it appears this was only granted for the tournament and not entry into Australia.

Morrison said entry to Australia required double vaccination or a medical exemption, which Djokovic did not have, and that "rules are rules".

"People must be fully vaccinated as defined by ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia," he said on Thursday.

"That means people who do not meet the definition will not be approved for quarantine-free entry.

"I am advised that such an exemption was not in place and as a result he is subject to the same rule as anyone else."

Novak Djokovic supporter Slobodan Bendjo flies the Serbian flag at Melbourne Airport. Diego Fedele/Getty Images

Following the border force decision, it emerged Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley was repeatedly warned that a recent COVID-19 infection wasn't grounds for a medical exemption for unvaccinated players.

It's been revealed that the Department of Health sent Tiley two letters in November stipulating that a COVID infection in the past six months would not satisfy entry requirements for unvaccinated players.

It's believed the world No.1 men's player applied for an exemption on those grounds.

Novak Djokovic had previously said he was unsure he would be able to defend his 2021 Australian Open title. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Health Minister Greg Hunt reiterated advice in a letter in late November.

"I can confirm that people who have contracted COVID-19 within the past six months and seek to enter Australia from overseas, and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)- approved or TGA-recognised vaccine (or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine) are not considered fully vaccinated," Hunt wrote.

The move by the Australian government threatened to cause a diplomatic incident between Canberra and Belgrade.

"I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately," Serbia president Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram.

"In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice."

TA faced public outrage over the tournament exemption.

Rod Laver urged Djokovic to tell the public his medical reasoning, fearing repercussions on the court named after him at Melbourne Park.

"I think it might get ugly ... if he's got a reason for (the exemption) then ... we should know it," Laver said.