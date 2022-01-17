Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks after Novak Djokovic was denied entry to the country ahead of the Australian Open. (2:19)

The Australian Open is the first tennis major of the 2022 calendar year, and it won't have some of the game's biggest names participating.

Many stars have withdrawn from the event because of injuries. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Bianca Andreescu and Jennifer Brady are just a few noteworthy players who won't compete.

However, the biggest news entering the Australian Open involves men's top player, Novak Djokovic. The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star will not play in the tournament after three Australian Federal Court judges upheld the immigration minister's decision to cancel his visa on public interest grounds.

This ends the ongoing saga revolving around Djokovic's visa status relating to COVID-19.

Now that order of play has been released, his spot will be replaced with a "lucky loser." This is a player who lost in the qualifying rounds but is able to compete in the tournament because a competitor dropped out.

Here's how you can watch the 2022 Australian Open:

Monday, Jan. 17

First Round: 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ | Watch here

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Second round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Second round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All court coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 20

Third round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 21

Third round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 22

Round of 16: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 23

Round of 16: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 24

Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Quarterfinals: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Quarterfinal: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 27

Men's singles semifinal: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Women's singles semifinal: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Mixed Doubles Championship: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ | Watch here

Friday, Jan. 28

Men's singles semifinal: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan 29.

Women's Championship: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Men's Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Women's Doubles Championship: 11 p.m. ET on ESPN +

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan 30.

Men's Championship: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN