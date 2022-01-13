Britain's Emma Raducanu will face American Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 17th seed, Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open last year, was drawn against the World No. 68, who also holds one Grand Slam title from New York in 2017.

Raducanu, 19, was defeated by Elena Rybakina on Tuesday in the Sydney International, and immediately after the match took to the practice court with a box of balls and said: "I felt I could have done some things better and I wanted to try and fix it straight away, just leave with a better feeling about it. I think this will help in putting me in a better place for next week."

The 19-year-old from Bromley, South London played her first match under new coach Torben Beltz, but has won only two WTA matches since her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile top-ranked Novak Djokovic was included in the draw, which was delayed by an hour, despite an on-going fall-out with the Australian government over his visa. He was drawn against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Britain's Andy Murray will face 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili despite having already defeated him once this week, in the Sydney International quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Fellow Briton and 12th seed Cameron Norrie will face American Sebastian Korda, while Dan Evans was drawn against Belgium's David Goffin. Evans also went through to the Sydney International semifinals after beating Spain's Pedro Martinez.

The only other British woman to qualify for the main draw was Heather Watson, who will take on Mayar Sherif of Egypt.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will start her bid for a home Grand Slam against a qualifier, which continue until Friday, while America's Naomi Osaka will start against Colombia's Camila Osorio. Barty and Osaka started in the same side of the draw, which means they could meet in a fourth-round tie that could set up a thrilling final.

British players Harriet Dart and Liam Broady are in with a chance of reaching the main draw if they win in Friday's final qualifying matches.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the year and begins on Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park.