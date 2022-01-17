MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending champion Naomi Osaka posted a relatively trouble-free 6-3, 6-3 victory Sunday over Camila Osorio in the first round of the Australian Open.

Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, won at Rod Laver Arena and did so by taking the first five games of the match before Osorio finally scratched one out herself.

Osaka will take on either Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle in the second round as she looks to build some momentum for what could be a lengthy tournament run.

The former No. 1 player in the world, Osaka slid down the rankings last year after taking time off following her withdrawal at the French Open. She is seeded 13th at the Australian Open, where she won in 2021 and 2019.

"It always feels special to come back here," she said after the victory.

The early success seems promising for Osaka, as Osorio is ranked 50th in the world but was making her main draw debut at Melbourne Park.

"I thought she played amazing," Osaka said of her opponent. "Overall, I'm just happy to be here, I'm happy to see everybody in the audience and I hope we gave you a great performance."

Earlier in the day, on the women's side, fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari outlasted Tatjana Maria 6-4, 7-6 (2) to open the tournament.

Sakkari felt the pressure of being the first to move on but said the experience was "weird ... in a good way."

"I was a little bit stressed, opening the tournament on this wonderful court," she said. "It's a privilege to have my first match here."

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic followed by defeating Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3, and 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina registered a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Fiona Ferro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.