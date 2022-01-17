MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal has renewed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron at the Australian Open on Monday.

Nadal is tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 major trophies.

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and is the only past champion in the men's bracket after Djokovic's late withdrawal Sunday because he was forced to fly out of the country when a court upheld the cancellation of his visa. Federer is skipping the tournament to continue recovering from right knee surgery.

Nadal missed most of the latter half of the 2021 season with a foot injury and then had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in December. During his on-court interview with Jim Courier after his opening match, he discussed his challenging experience with the virus.

"The symptoms haven't been nice," Nadal said. "I have been four days in bed and then three more days just destroyed physically. After that I started to feel a little bit better."

The Spaniard said he was able to have "one or two practices at home" once he received a negative PCR test before coming to Australia to play in a lead-in event. He said he feels better now but wasn't sure if the fatigue he was feeling was related to COVID or lack of recent match play.

"I don't know if sometimes you're a little bit more tired because of it or because I haven't been on the tour for the past six months," he told Courier.

Nadal is bidding to become the second man in the Open Era -- and only the fourth man -- to win each of the four Grand Slam singles titles twice. Djokovic completed the double by winning his second title at Roland Garros in 2021. Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other men to have won each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

Djokovic had been scheduled to play Monday night's last match in Laver, following No. 1-ranked woman Ash Barty's contest, but instead the 34-year-old Serb was on a flight that landed in Dubai.

Showing evidence of vaccination is a requirement for anyone -- players, coaches, fans, others -- entering Melbourne Park for the tournament.

A security official with a loudspeaker reminded people lining up outside the complex early Monday to have proof of vaccination ready for inspection and added: "Oh, a ticket would be handy, too!"

Fans were taking photographs at the main stadium in front of an image of Djokovic holding up the trophy he won each of the past three years.

In other results Monday on the men's side, No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz opened with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Alejandro Tabilo. No. 17 Gael Monfils defeated Federico Coria in straight sets while No. 14 Denis Shapovalov bested Laslo Djere of Serbia, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

The biggest upset of the day came from the United States' Sebastian Korda, who crushed No. 12 Cameron Norrie of Britain, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.