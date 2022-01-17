ESPN's Stephanie Brantz expects the women's world No. 1 to go deep in the tournament in front of a vocal home crowd. (1:18)

World No. 1 Ash Barty has made the best possible start to her 2022 Australian Open campaign, breezing past qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1 in under an hour.

Showing no signs of fatigue after a title-winning run in Adelaide last week, Barty cruised to a first-set bagel in just 24 minutes.

Those watching the Australian at Rod Laver Arena may have felt a sense of déjà vu witnessing the second set unfold; Barty kicked off her 2021 Australian Open with a double bagel win over Danka Kovinić -- and had a match point against Tsurenko to do the same -- but the Ukrainian managed to scrounge a game late in the set to force Barty to serve for the match.

Barty will play Lucia Bronzetti on Wednesday after the Italian qualifier beat Russia's Varvara Gracheva 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

