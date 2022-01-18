Britain's Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in a thrilling game which was tight until the final set in the first-round of the Australian Open.

Murray won 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 in a match that lasted almost four hours on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said: "It's amazing, it's been a tough three or four years. I've put in a lot of work to get back here and I've played on this court many times, the atmosphere is incredible.

"I've always had fantastic support and this is the one I thought I played my last match on. It's amazing to be back playing a five set battle like that, I couldn't ask for anymore.

"Last year when we came back to play with the enforced break with COVID we were playing with no fans in the stadium, it was tough. It's not loads of fun, we train and practice to allow us to play and compete in courts like this to entertain and perform in front of you guys and you created an incredible atmosphere and I'm so happy."

Murray, 40-0 in the fourth set, hustled to a tie break but Basilashvili found his groove again with a low forehand shot to force a couple of errors from Murray to take advantage and collect the point.

Murray, however, started the fifth set looking comfortable before Basilashvili tore down his momentum scoring an ace from his notable big serve to score a point.

The 34-year-old's defence then faltered as he missed a backhand shot and the Georgian took the break point to cut the Scotsman's lead to 4-3, followed by another big serve to take him level.

Basilashvili, the world No. 23 fought hard to win the final points but made errors as Murray found his momentum again.

Murray, who beat the 29-year-old in last week's Sydney Open warm-up event in a tight three-setter, said: "It was a brutal match in Sydney, we played for three hours over three sets.

"I'm sure you can tell from watching, he hits the ball huge from the back of the court, I had to do a lot of running today, a lot of defending, he's not the sort of guy you ant to see next to your name in the draw too often but yeah obviously a little bit of confidence from the win last week and managed to get over the line today.

Murray world No. 113, who has made it to five Australian Open finals, said he would like to have a deep run in Melbourne: "[I want to] keep improving hopefully, there's things in my game I can do better. I'd love to have a good reign here and have a deep run. It's something I've not had for a few years."

Basilashvili, the No. 23 in the world has five ATP titles to his name, to Murray's 46.

Britain's Dan Evans is in action with David Goffin, while Emma Raducanu faces American Sloane Stephens later on Tuesday.