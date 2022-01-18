Emma Raducanu got her Australian Open campaign off to a winning note as she saw off Sloane Stephens in three sets in the first round.

US Open champion Raducanu ended up winning 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in an entertaining match on day two of the first Grand Slam of the year.

After winning the first set in just 17 minutes, Stephens -- the 2017 US Open champion -- fought back to take the second, but Raducanu found the edge in the third to break Stephens twice and book a spot in the second round against Danka Kovinic.