          Emma Raducanu beats Sloane Stephens on Australian Open debut

          Great Britain's Emma Raducanu has had limited preparation time for the Australian Open after contracting COVID-19. Photo by BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images
          Emma Raducanu got her Australian Open campaign off to a winning note as she saw off Sloane Stephens in three sets in the first round.

          US Open champion Raducanu ended up winning 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in an entertaining match on day two of the first Grand Slam of the year.

          After winning the first set in just 17 minutes, Stephens -- the 2017 US Open champion -- fought back to take the second, but Raducanu found the edge in the third to break Stephens twice and book a spot in the second round against Danka Kovinic.