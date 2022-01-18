Andy Murray advances to the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili. (0:53)

Andy Murray has said it was "incredibly irritating" to hear fans do Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "Siuuu!" goal celebration as he won his opening round at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Speaking after he won, Murray said he was under the impression that he was being booed by a section of the crowd.

The British former world No. 1 made his displeasure clear during his post-match interview on court, only to find out later that a few fans were actually imitating Ronaldo's celebration.

"That's painful stuff there. Those guys..." Murray said, breaking off during an answer on court as what seemed like jeers ringing out from a section of the stands after his win over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Portugal and Manchester United striker Ronaldo customarily runs to the corner flag on the pitch, leaps, spins and then lands with his arms outstretched as supporters join in from the stands roaring "Siuuu!" in unison, meaning "Yes" in Spanish.

Britain's Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set thriller on day two of the Australian Open. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"Initially, I thought it was, because there were some people booing during my practice yesterday. I have no idea what for," a smiling Murray later told reporters.

"But then after a few times it was like, 'No, they're doing that, I think it's like "Siuu" or something that Ronaldo does when he scores. And, yeah, it was incredibly irritating,'" Murray added, breaking into a smile again.

Murray received plenty of support from the crowd during his match, setting up the mood for Australian Nick Kyrgios to take the court against another British player Liam Broady.

Kyrgios himself did a Ronaldo imitation after his victory as the fans got behind the tennis maverick.

"I can't believe they did it so much. They were doing some Ronaldo thing. Ronaldo does it every time he scores," Kyrgios said. "It's like -- I thought they were going to do it for like 10 minutes.

"They did it for two-and-a-half hours, like every point. I don't know why... It was a zoo out there."