Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion and a member of the WTA Players' Council, voiced her support for a vaccine requirement on tour Wednesday, becoming one of the first players in a leadership position to do so.

Following her 6-1, 6-2 second-round win Wednesday over Jil Teichmann, No. 24 seed Azarenka said she understands the legal challenges of such a mandate but feels it is essential in the interest of public health for the globe-trotting tour.

"From my standpoint it's been very clear," Azarenka said. "I believe in science. I believe in getting vaccinated. That's what I did for myself.

"If you ask me just for my opinion if that should be the case, I think it would just be helpful for everybody in the world, especially when we are traveling internationally. If you're home and you don't travel and you just remotely can safely do the measurements, the social distancing, all the precautions that are being introduced to us, I think that's one thing. In our case I think [the vaccine] is what has been recommended, and that's what I believe is the right thing to do."

Azarenka revealed she had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in November, and said her parents then got the virus. She said that experience helped shape her viewpoint.

"It was tough for my dad," she said. "Thankfully he was vaccinated because I honestly don't know what could have happened otherwise. For me there is a social responsibility for other people who are much more vulnerable maybe than us. I definitely look at it from that point as well."

Vaccines are required for players, and all in attendance, at the Australian Open this year. The subject became a global story when world No. 1 Novak Djokovic received a vaccine exemption from Tennis Australia but ultimately had his visa canceled and was deported from the country.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Djokovic's exit, Azarenka said she believes the situation -- which she called "a bit of a circus" -- could have been avoided entirely.

"I think as soon as there is a grey area in the rules, that gives a bit too much questions, and situations like this happen," Azarenka said. "On certain things I think black-and-white approach is necessary. In my opinion, this should be the case."

Azarenka, 32 and a former world No. 1, will look to reach her first Australian Open fourth round since 2016 when she takes on No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina on Friday.

In November, Azarenka was voted to her latest two-year stint on the Players' Council, an eight-person group that advocates for the interest of the players and helps liaise any issues between the organization and its athletes.