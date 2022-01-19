Sania Mirza: I've decided that this will be my last season

Sania Mirza, India's most successful female tennis player, announced that 2022 will be her final season on the WTA tour after her first-round loss in women's doubles at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

"I've decided that this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," she said at the post-match press conference.. Imran Mirza, her father and coach confirmed this to ESPN.

"There's a bunch reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I'm putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," she said.

'I've decided this will be my last season. I'm taking it weeky by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want too." @MirzaSania #AusOpen - Prajwal Hegde (@prajhegde) January 19, 2022

Mirza, seeded 12th with Nadiia Kichenok, went down to Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 4-6, 6-7 (5) and is set to play mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram next.

The 35-year-old is a former world No. 1 in doubles and had a career-best ranking of 27 in singles. She is currently ranked 68th in the world. Mirza, the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam, has won Majors in doubles along with medals at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Her last Slam came at the 2016 Australian Open with Martina Hingis, with whom she formed one of the most successful pairs in women's doubles.

The Indian has not played on the WTA tour as regularly in the last few years, first due to her maternity break in 2018 and then due to the pandemic right after her comeback in 2020. Her last title came in September 2021, when she won her 43rd doubles trophy at the Ostrava Open with Shuai Zhang.