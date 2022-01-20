After dropping the first set, Aryna Sabalenka storms back to defeat Xinyu Wang in three sets to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. (0:57)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Chris O'Connell knows what it's like to live on the cusp.

The 27-year-old Australian is ranked No. 175 in the world, but last year attained a career-high ranking of 111, and was on the cusp of breaking into the top 100.

Had it not been for some pesky injuries and a bout of COVID-19 -- and perhaps a little bit of luck and composure along the way -- he may well have finished the year inside it.

On Thursday, the Sydneysider secured his third Australian Open main draw win in the past two years, but easily the biggest of his career; a straight sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman, and is once again knocking on the top 100's door.

Chris O'Connell played the match of his career on Thursday at the Australian Open. Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

The win means O'Connell is through to the third round of a major for the first time - just rewards after what started out looking like a promising year in 2021 turned out to be an interrupted and ultimately unfulfilling campaign.

After defeating the 37th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round in Melbourne in 2021, O'Connell said he could finally feel the wheel of his career turning, particularly after taking a break from his professional career a few years ago in a bid to get his body right and his head clear.

"It's just taken me a longer time to figure out how to get these wins, feel confident out there, feel comfortable," O'Connell, who worked at a marina near his home in Sydney's north while recovering from a knee injury a few years ago, said last year.

But the season that followed was interrupted. By injuries, a series of 'almosts', and COVID-19. But it made Thursday's win over Schwartzman all the more sweet.

After failing to qualify for a number of tour events in the first half of 2021, he was awarded a wildcard for the French Open. In his first round encounter with American Tommy Paul, O'Connell fell in a fifth set that finished 10-8; he was on the cusp of a victory that would have helped his ranking climb.

Not a month later at Wimbledon, he battled manfully through qualifying to secure a main draw slot. He went down in the first round, again in five sets, this time to Gael Monfils.

Once again, he was on the cusp.

What followed was a run which should have given him the confidence to leap into the top 100. He made a quarterfinal berth in Atlanta and then a final at Saint Tropez, but then injury following US Open qualifying and a positive COVID-19 result all but ended his season.

Following his victory over Schwartzman on Thursday, one which guaranteed O'Connell AU$221,000, and a chance to "reinvest" in his tennis, he declared it the "biggest win of my career" and "the best feeling I've ever had."

"I'm not in the top 100, so I got a wild card. I think I'm thankful to Tennis Australia for giving me the opportunity to be in the third round now. If it wasn't for them, I'd be playing qualifying," he said.

"That money is just going to go straigh tback into my tennis, keep investing in my coach Marinko (Matosevic). I have a physical trainer in Split, in Croatia. Yeah it's just all going to go into my tennis. I feel like I've got a good team with me now.

"The biggest thing for me is just staying healthy, not having these injuries where I miss two months of tournaments.

"I nearly missed five or six months last year. I can't be doing that. Yeah, [the] belief is always there, but I just got to make sure my body's healthy this year. I want to play a full year."

O'Connell faces American serve-and-volley expert Maxime Cressy in the third round on Saturday.