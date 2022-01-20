Taylor Fritz advanced to the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday with a dominant 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over fellow American Frances Tiafoe -- but it was what happened after the final point had been won that really got everyone talking. After Fritz sealed the win in a third-set tiebreaker, he fell to the court in dramatic celebration -- and then grabbed his right leg in agony with an apparent case of muscle cramps.

The 24-year-old then alternated between wincing in pain and smiling as he remained on the ground until Tiafoe came over to congratulate him and help him onto his feet. The two friends then shared a hug:

play 0:48 Taylor Fritz cramps up celebrating win at Australian Open No. 20 Taylor Fritz falls to the ground with a leg cramp after beating Frances Tiafoe to advance at the Australian Open.

Fritz later explained what happened in a tweet. "My calf cramped cause I planted so hard for that last backhand," he wrote.

Fritz will take on Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday with a spot in his first major fourth round on the line.