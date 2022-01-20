Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Sebastian Baez in four sets to reach the third round of the Australian Open. (0:31)

Tsitsipas advances to the third round after win over Baez (0:31)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- No. 4-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced Thursday to the third round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez in a match featuring two former junior world No. 1 players.

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas was a semifinalist at the Australian Open last year and has now reached the third round at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year.

Tsitsipas said the 21-year-old, No. 88-ranked Baez has "one of the biggest forehands" he's faced and that he was glad he "overcame that obstacle."

He will next play either No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov or Benoit Paire.

Other winners among the men from Thursday's early action included No. 5 Andrey Rublev, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and 70th-ranked Maxime Cressy of the U.S. No. 24 Dan Evans moved on when the player he was supposed to face in the second round, Arthur Rinderknech, pulled out because of an injured wrist.

Australian wild-card entry Chris O'Connell upset 13th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.