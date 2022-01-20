Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel defeats Andy Murray in the second round of the Australian Open. (0:38)

Britain's Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by qualifier Taro Daniel on Thursday.

Japan's Daniel stunned the three-time Grand Slam winner 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a third-round tie with America's Steve Johnson or Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Murray, 34, was outclassed by impressive shot-making from the world No. 120, who took the first two sets with ease after a dismal display from the Scotsman.

The former British men's No. 1 fought back, breaking Daniel twice at the start of the third set, but the qualifier held on to take the win.

Elsewhere, fellow Brit Dan Evans is through to the third round after his opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew with a wrist injury prior to the start of play.

The 31-year-old will face Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Britain's Heather Watson is also out after losing 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.