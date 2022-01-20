Andy Murray says he was irritated by fans shouting Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "siu" celebration. (0:38)

Nick Kyrgios is once again at a career crossroad following a gallant second-round Australian Open loss to title favourite Daniil Medvedev.

Tennis' ultimate showman wowed fans with his incredible array of tricks but ultimately bowed out with a 7-6(1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 defeat on Thursday night.

While Medvedev remains on track to capture back-to-back grand slam titles following his US Open breakthrough last September, Kyrgios faces another rankings freefall.

The 26-year-old, who peaked at No. 13 in 2016, had dropped to 115 before this year's first slam - following more than four months without a match.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia embrace at the net following their second-round singles match. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

He will now slide to at least 124, putting his guaranteed French Open spot in jeopardy unless he can recover ground before the Roland Garros event begins in May.

Open organisers denied Kyrgios his wish to play world No. 2 Medvedev on the John Cain Arena "zoo" that he renamed "Kyrgios Court" this week, but continued his complex relationship with local fans next door on Rod Laver Arena.

Spectators were handed lashings of 'good Nick' and 'bad Nick' as Kyrgios was handed a code violation for audible obscenity amid a running battle with the chair umpire.

Less than a fortnight after he was bedridden with COVID-19, Kyrgios was dialled into the contest with Medvedev early.

But crowd noise left him frustrated during the first set as he pleaded with fans not to call out during his service motion.

He refocused quickly enough to find a break of Medvedev's serve that ultimately sent the first set to a tiebreak.

Two double-faults -- one during the first set tiebreak and another to offer up two set points in second -- proved costly.

Kyrgios hit back, making up with the raucous crowd as he celebrated a series of winners and snared the third set with a drop shot, but crumbled in the fourth set as Medvedev showed his class.

Medvedev is a hot favourite to win his third-round match against Dutch world No. 57 Botic van de Zandschulp, who advanced when Frenchman Richard Gasquet retired hurt from their second-round clash.