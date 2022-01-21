Andy Murray says he was irritated by fans shouting Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "siu" celebration. (0:38)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have caused a boilover on Kia Arena, knocking out the No. 1 seeded doubles pairing of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

The popular Australians enjoyed wild support throughout the match, which at times frustrated their Croatian opponents, to eventually win 7-6(8), 6-3 and move into the third round of the men's doubles.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis combined for 17 aces in the match and won 88% of first serve points.

They will next face the winner of Dominik Koepfer and Jan-Lennard Struff or 15th seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar.

