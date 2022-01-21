MELBOURNE, Australia -- Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini fended off 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5) on Friday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini wasted a match point when Alcaraz was serving to force a fifth-set tiebreaker, netting a return to a second serve.

But the 25-year-old Italian dominated the match super tiebreaker, taking a 9-5 lead to get four more match points before No. 31-ranked Alcaraz finished with a double-fault.

"He's unbelievable. At his age, I didn't even have an ATP point,'' Berrettini said. "He's impressive. He'll only improve, playing matches like this. He's showed everyone his potential."

Berrettini advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the second straight year and for the eighth time at a Grand Slam event, equaling Fabio Fognini and Andriano Panatta's Open-era record for the most by an Italian man.

Also on the men's side, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Radu Albot, a No. 124-ranked qualifier from Moldova.

The third-seeded Zverev finished it off with his third match point in just under two hours. He converted three of his six break-point chances and fended off all five on his own serve.

Zverev hit 44 winners and 16 aces to prepare for his next match against No. 14-ranked Denis Shapovalov of Canada, who beat No. 23 Reilly Opelka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in another men's third-round match.

Miomir Kecmanovic is making the most of the absence of his fellow Serbian Novak Djokovic, reaching the fourth round at a major for the first time with a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 25-seeded Lorenzo Sonego.

He had been drawn to play top-ranked Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, in the first round. But Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 regulations, and Kecmanovic instead faced Salvatore Caruso -- a so-called lucky loser from qualifying -- in the first round and Tommy Paul in the second.

Kecmanovic will next play 17th-seeded Gael Monfils, who beat No. 16 Cristian Garin 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-3.

