Maddison Inglis's breakout Australian Open campaign is over following a tough third-round loss to three-time quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi.

The local wildcard took the opening set on Rod Laver Arena before succumbing 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to the Estonian veteran in sweltering heat on Saturday.

Despite her departure, Inglis will pocket a career-saving cheque for $221,000 -- plus another $30,050 for the doubles -- after reaching the last 32 at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Maddison Inglis during her third-round match against Kaia Kanepi. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The 24-year-old had never won a match at a major before this week at Melbourne Park.

Inglis will also profit from a rankings boost from 133rd in the world to around No. 115, leaving the Perth product closer to direct entry to future Grand Slams.