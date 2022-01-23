Madison Keys wins in straight sets in her victory over Paula Badosa to move on to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. (0:41)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys became the first woman to reach this year's Australian Open quarterfinals with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seeded Spanish player Paula Badosa on Sunday.

Keys, a 26-year-old American player who defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, never looked troubled against the higher-ranked Badosa in their first career meeting, racking up 26 winners as Keys continued her unbeaten start to the year.

Keys, who claimed her sixth career title last week in Adelaide, raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before consolidating her advantage to close out the first set in 32 minutes.

The second set was even more one-sided for the unseeded Keys, breaking Badosa in the first, third, fifth and seventh games to wrap up the win in 1 hour, 9 minutes and earn her first quarterfinal berth in Australia since 2018.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who also was unbeaten this year after winning the Sydney International earlier this month, made 10 double faults and lost her service game five times.

Keys will play the winner of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Later Sunday, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.

Anisimova, 20, saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.