Kyrgios, Kokkinakis keep rolling in doubles

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have emerged as a possible Davis Cup doubles option for Lleyton Hewitt after continuing their hot streak at the Australian Open.

The 'Special Ks' fought their way into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over 15th seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in front of a full house at Kia Arena on Sunday, having already upset top-ranked Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round.

The Australians' form and on-court showmanship have reignited interest in the men's doubles tournament at Melbourne Park, with patriotic and often boisterous crowds flocking to their matches.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are through to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It could have further consequences, with the Kyrgios-Kokkinakis combination shaping as a potential winner for Australia's Davis Cup qualifier against Hungary in Sydney in early March.

Kyrgios has previously thrived in singles on John Cain Arena and he and Kokkinakis have relished their hectic doubles crowds.

"You can't not get up for matches like this," Kokkinakis said.

"Tell Craig (Tiley) to keep scheduling us out here. This atmosphere is nuts."

The duo next play sixth seeds Tim Puetz and Michael Venus as they eye adding a senior doubles major to their 2013 Wimbledon junior doubles crown.

"We're winning it," Kyrgios said.