World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev defeats Maxime Cressy in the fourth round of the Australian Open. (0:31)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- US Open champion Daniil Medvedev advanced Monday to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy.

The No. 2-ranked Medvedev is trying to become the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title in the next Grand Slam event.

He's now potentially three wins away from back-to-back major titles.

Medvedev was a runner-up in Australia last year but avenged that with a win over Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. Djokovic isn't defending his Australian Open title after being deported on the eve of the year's first major for failing to meet the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3½ hours. Cressy saved eight break-point chances in the fourth set before Medvedev got the decisive break in the 11th game, then served out at love to finish it off.

Medvedev will next play ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4). Medvedev beat the Canadian in the semifinals at last year's US Open.