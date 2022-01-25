The extraordinary Dylan Alcott started his day by advancing to another Australian Open wheelchair final and finished it as Australian of the Year.

Even by his own lofty standards, Tuesday was a very big day for the everywhere man.

As such, it was just as well that Alcott got the tennis part sorted out as quickly as possible before leaving Melbourne Park and flying to Canberra.

Chasing an eighth Australian Open wheelchair title in his last tournament before retiring, Alcott needed only 69 minutes to beat long-time British rival and friend Andy Lapthorne 6-3, 6-0 in the semi-finals.

2022 Australian of the year Dylan Alcott. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

He was off the court before 12.30pm, leaving just enough time to complete his regular media commitments, have a shower and a bite to eat, throw on a suit and then rush to Tullamarine to board a 4pm flight to the nation's capital.

After being named the AOTY, Alcott spoke about the many different roles in his life.

"I've heard the Australian of the Year after-party is one of the best after parties ever," Alcott said.

"But unfortunately I've got an Australian Open to try and win in about 36 hours.

"I really hope I make you proud out there.

"But winning grand slams and gold medals isn't my purpose.

"It's like the 30th priority of my life.

"My purpose is changing perceptions so people with people like me can get out there and live the lives they deserve to live."

Alcott's only on-court regret on Tuesday was that his opponent in Thursday's title match won't be countryman Heath Davidson, who lost the other semi-final 6-1, 6-2 to Dutch second seed Sam Schroder.

Australia's Dylan Alcott has been a role model and advocate for Australians with a disability. MICHAEL ERREY/AFP via Getty Images

"I am gutted my best mate Heath didn't win today," Alcott said.

"That would have been fairytale stuff playing on Rod Laver Arena together.

"But Sam is a legend.

"He is the Next Gen, the current gen, to be honest.

"He's going to take the reins hopefully after Thursday, hopefully not before Thursday."