Nick Kyrgios smashes a ball into the crowd, hitting a child, and then gives him a racket during his doubles match at the Australian Open. (1:00)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nick Kyrgios managed to ruin and make a young fan's day in the space of 30 seconds on Tuesday afternoon at the Australian Open.

The popular 26-year-old, playing doubles alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, accidentally struck a ball into the face of a young fan watching on at Kia Arena. Kyrgios had slapped a Kokkinakis faulted ball into the ground, but it bounced up and flew into the crowd.

Kyrgios grimaced and covered his mouth in shock the moment he realised what had happened. He then ran over to his bag, took out a new racket and rushed over to hand it to the young fan, as the crowd cheered in delight.

This is 9-year-old Fin Crane! Thankfully, he's all ok after getting accidentally cleaned up after errant ball flew into the crowd at the Kyrgios/Kokkinakis match - @NickKyrgios made sure he goes home with a nice souvenir! What a little legend #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/VntUaJa0T7 — Clint Stanaway (@cstanaway) January 25, 2022

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are currently tied at one set all against sixth seeded opponents Tim Puetz and Michael Venus as they look to reach the semifinals of their home Slam for the first time.

Both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were knocked out of the singles draw in the early rounds but have made an impressive run in doubles. The duo caused a stir on Day 5 when they sent top seeded pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic packing after a fiesty encounter which almost led to a fight breaking out in the locker room.

More to follow...