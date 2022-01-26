Danielle Collins secures her straight-sets win over Alize Cornet and advances to the semifinals of the Australian Open. (0:39)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Danielle Collins has joined fellow American Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals.

Collins swung the match in her favor with a key service break in the final game of the opening set on her way to a 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Alize Cornet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old American equaled her best previous performance at Melbourne Park -- she also advanced to the semifinals in 2019, her previous best Grand Slam tournament result.