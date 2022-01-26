MELBOURNE, Australia -- Danielle Collins swung the match in her favor with a key service break in the final game of the opening set on her way to a 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Alize Cornet at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old American equaled her best previous performance at Melbourne Park -- she also advanced to the semifinals in 2019.

It was also her 11th match win in a row this season, and 12th overall in January. Last year she won only 11 matches after being affected by health issues.

The loss ended a strong run by Cornet, who played her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in her 63rd main-draw appearance. The French player had an upset victory over two-time major winner Simona Halep in the fourth round. The WTA says that Cornet should return to the top 50 in the rankings due to her performance here.

Collins will play the winner of the following quarterfinal on Rod Laver Arena between former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Kaia Kanepi

Collins is the second American into the semifinals. Madison Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.