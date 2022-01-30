MELBOURNE, Australia -- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova moved a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles, capturing their first Australian Open title on Sunday with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 win over Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Czech pair already had two French Opens and a Wimbledon title along with Olympic gold medals. But their win on Sunday gave them their fourth Grand Slam title in five finals and their first on hard courts.

The top seeds were forced to fight all the way by their unseeded rivals, dropping a set for the first time at the tournament and battling 2 hours, 42 minutes before clinching their victory.

Siniakova first served for the match at 5-2 in the third set but Danilina of Kazakhstan and Haddad Maia of Brazil broke her serve to prolong the match. Krejcikova finally served out the match at the next opportunity.

The pair have been doubles partners since junior tennis and won the French Open junior title against a partnership including Haddad Maia.