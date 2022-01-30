Rafael Nadal wins an incredible Australian Open final in five sets vs. Daniil Medvedev to become the first male player to reach 21 Grand Slam titles. (1:00)

Rafael Nadal has, improbably, won the Australian Open. It is Nadal's record-setting, 21st Grand Slam title. He defeated No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

It wasn't easy. Medvedev took the first two sets, but Nadal rallied for the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win in a match that lasted over five hours. With the win, Nadal is the first man to win the Australian Open final coming back from two sets down.

Just six weeks ago, the Spanish tennis legend was dealing with a foot injury and hinting at retiring. Now he sits ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the all-time men's Grand Slam winner.

Here's how the sports world reacted to the win:

Rafael Nadal is a 21-time Grand Slam champion. — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) January 30, 2022

The mental and physical marathon of a 5-hour Grand Slam final requires grit, guts, spirit, & determination.



Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 21st Grand Slam!



What a comeback! https://t.co/W5W5WyMcak — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 30, 2022

R A F A 2️⃣1️⃣#AO2022 — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) January 30, 2022