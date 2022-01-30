        <
        >

          Australian Open - Sports world reacts to Rafael Nadal's record-setting Grand Slam win

          play
          Nadal makes singles history with 21st Grand Slam title (1:00)

          Rafael Nadal wins an incredible Australian Open final in five sets vs. Daniil Medvedev to become the first male player to reach 21 Grand Slam titles. (1:00)

          9:30 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Rafael Nadal has, improbably, won the Australian Open. It is Nadal's record-setting, 21st Grand Slam title. He defeated No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

          It wasn't easy. Medvedev took the first two sets, but Nadal rallied for the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win in a match that lasted over five hours. With the win, Nadal is the first man to win the Australian Open final coming back from two sets down.

          Just six weeks ago, the Spanish tennis legend was dealing with a foot injury and hinting at retiring. Now he sits ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the all-time men's Grand Slam winner.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to the win: