Alexander Bublik earned the biggest win of his career on Sunday, upsetting top seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 to capture his maiden ATP Tour title at the Open Sud de France.

The 24-year-old from Kazakhstan, who was competing in his fifth ATP Tour final, improved his head-to-head record to 2-0 over world No. 3 Zverev and denied the German the 20th title of his career.

Bublik also beat Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre Hugues Herbert, Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic during a successful week in Montpellier.