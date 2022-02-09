DALLAS -- Qualifier Jurij Rodionov of Austria defeated sixth-seeded American Maxime Cressy of 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 at the inaugural Dallas Open.

Paris-born Cressy was the first of the eight seeded players to lose his match. A former UCLA player, Cressy now lives in Hermosa Beach, California.

The only other seeded player on the courts was No. 7 Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks, California. Giron, another former UCLA Bruin, defeated countryman Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-4. The former collegiate player at Tennessee has been ranked as high as 41st in the world.

"I knew I would have to play well. I did a good job playing well on the important points," Giron said.

The top four seeds, all Americans -- No. 1 Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Jenson Brooksby -- had byes to the round of 16. On Wednesday, fifth-seed Adrian Mannarino of France will play a round of 32 match, and No. 8 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. will play in the round of 16.

Just two of the six singles matches in early play went to a third set. Qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany outlasted American Denis Kudla 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 and will face Opelka on Thursday.

Wild card Jack Sock, a Nebraska native, defeated German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-4. Sock next will play on Thursday against Fritz, who reached No. 20 in the world last month.

Qualifier Liam Broady of Great Britain defeated another German, Peter Gojowczyk, 6-1, 6-4, to advance to the round of 16 against Giron on Wednesday.

Australian Jordan Thompson defeated Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-5, 6-3, and will meet Nakashima on Wednesday.