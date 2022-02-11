BUENOS AIRES -- Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year's title in Buenos Aires.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position. Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight.

Also on Thursday, Italy's Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez. The 34-year-old No. 4-seeded player in the clay court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will face local favorite Federico Coria.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will play against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the semifinals.