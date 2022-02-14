Simona Halep stopped Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4 in her opening game at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

Halep, twice champions at the tournament in Dubai, hit six aces and did not drop serve in a win that took just over an hour. It was Halep's fourth win over Riske in as many meetings.

The former world No. 1 Halep will face either Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa or Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova meanwhile celebrated a milestone moment, as the Czech took apart Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-0 for her 300th hard-court win in Dubai.

Kvitova won 17 of 23 points played on the Giorgi's second serve and broke five times in a 68 minute victory. Her opponent will be either top seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Marta Kostyuk in the round of 16.

In an all-American clash, Jessica Pegula exploited ten double faults from Coco Gauff and broke service six times in a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Pegula will play either No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur or Vera Zvonareva next.