RIO DE JANEIRO -- Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury.

Ruud said at a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he suffered during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

"I tried as much as I could, but unfortunately it wasn't possible," Ruud said. "It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here."

Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain.

Organizers expected play to resume in the evening, with top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy set to take on Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.