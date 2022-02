Jelena Ostapenko cruised past Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday to lift the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title.

The Latvian lifted her fifth WTA tour title courtesy of a 6-0, 6-4 win against the world No. 31 from Russia.

After facing Grand Slam champions in every one of the four previous rounds, Ostapenko required just 22 minutes to sweep the first set.

This win for the 24-year-old former French Open champion will return her to the world top 20 for the first time since 2018.