Roberto Bautista Agut won the Qatar Open for the second time in his career on Saturday, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 and claiming revenge after losing to the Georgian in last year's final.

Second seed Bautista Agut was broken in the early stages of the first and second sets, only to battle back and tame his opponent's serve twice in each set.

The Spaniard went on to complete his fourth win in six career meetings with Basilashvili, who was the third seed in Qatar.

It was the Bautista Agut's first ATP Tour title since he won the same tournament in 2019.

Basilashvili clinched a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory when the pair met in last year's final.