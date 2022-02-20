DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open on Sunday.

Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match.

"I was really happy with my level. I played complete games on my serves and in my sets," Norrie said. "He's really tricky and comes forward but I was happy I came through on my serve."

The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament's 2020 champion. It will also be the first time in the tournament's 30-year history that the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advanced to the final.

The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there's never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.

The weather on Sunday in Delray should be terrific for championship tennis. Though there will be some clouds, rain is not expected, and highs will be in the 70s.

