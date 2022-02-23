Andy Murray succumbed to a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner in the round-of-16 at the Dubai Championships on Wednesday.

Murray previously said he can "compete at the highest level" when he beat Australia's Christopher O'Connell on Monday in his opening match of the tournament, but he came unstuck in a 7-5, 6-2 defeat against world No. 10 Sinner.

The three-time Grand Slam champion served well as he got off to a solid start, delivering four aces as he matched Sinner for much of the first set. The pair were tied at 5-5 when Sinner broke Murray to love before serving out to claim the opening set.

The Italian had it easier in the second set, comfortably breaking Murray in the opening game on the way to a 3-1 lead. Sinner then broke Murray again in a mammoth fifth game in which he missed three break points.

Sinner served out for the match to claim his first career victory over the Scot, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.