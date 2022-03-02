The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have suspended the 2022 Kremlin Cup following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Kremlin Cup was Russia's first international pro tennis tournament when it was founded in 1990, with this year's event set to take place in Moscow in October.

"A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the past week," a joint statement said.

"The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia's actions,"

"The WTA and ATP Boards have made the decision to suspend the WTA / ATP combined event, scheduled this October in Moscow."

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) also announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation from its membership and from participation in international team competitions until further notice.

However, Russian and Belarusian tennis players will still be allowed to compete in international Tour events and the Grand Slams, but without national flags.

"The ITF Board has made the decision to suspend the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership and to withdraw their entries from all ITF international team competition until further notice," the statement added.

"This action follows the cancellation of all ITF tournaments in Russia and Belarus indefinitely. "

"At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice."